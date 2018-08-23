Person airlifted from three-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight Co.

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Officials responded to a crash involving three vehicles Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Isle of Wight Sheriffs Office contacted State Police about the three-vehicle crash.

The incident involved a tractor trailer on Route 460 in Zuni.

Officials said there were injuries as a result of the crash and that all lanes of traffic were blocked.

State Police said one person was airlifted to VCU.

There is no information at this time on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.