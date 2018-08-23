Old Dominion signs men’s hoops coach Jeff Jones to four-year contract extension

NORFOLK, Va. – Stability is on the side of the Monarchs. Old Dominion head basketball coach Jeff Jones will be the bench boss through at least the 2021-22 season, the school announced.

The four-year contract extension will comes with a raise, per University writer Harry Minium. A $50,000 yearly raise will make Jones one of the three highes-paid coaches in Conference USA, per ODU athletic director Wood Selig.

Jones will also make $60,000 for his pre- and post-game radio show interviews.

“This sends an important message to recruits and others that institutionally we are extremely pleased with the leadership and body of work, both academically and competitively, that Jeff has provided during his first five years,” Selig said.

“Virtually every measurable aspect of our program grades highly. And that speaks to the overall quality of his work.”

Jones has a record of 114-and-58 in five seasons at ODU.

“I am grateful to President John R. Broderick and Wood Selig for this opportunity,” Jones said. “My wife, Danielle, and I love Old Dominion and love living in this community. I am extremely proud of our accomplishments the past five years on and off the court. I can’t wait to get started on the upcoming season and build on that success.”

The Monarchs open their 2018-19 season up on November 6th at home against Navy.