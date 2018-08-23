Norfolk Public Schools holds staff field day to gear up for new school year

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Melinda J. Boone will officially kick off the 2018-2019 school year by hosting a field day for new and returning faculty and staff Thursday.

The event, “Putting the Theory into Action… Ready, Get Set, Go!”, is aimed at getting staff mentally and physically energized before the school year begins. Its theme promotes the district’s “Theory of Action,” which is as follows:

Norfolk Public Schools students will develop their individual potential, maximize skills for lifelong learning, and successfully contribute to a global society. All personnel will intentionally facilitate an environment that supports exemplary and innovative teaching and learning opportunities in every school, in every classroom, every day, for every student – no exception.

Activities will include an administrator dunk tank, NAVSTA Norfolk Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course, One Life Fitness circuit activities and face painting hosted by the Spirit of Norfolk.

The event will be held at Lake Taylor High School from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.