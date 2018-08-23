Newport News Police, community agencies hold walk to address opioid crisis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Chief Steve Drew and members of the Newport News Police Department will be holding a Community Awareness Walk on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. to help bring awareness to opioid-related overdoses in Newport News.

Persons interested in attending the event should meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Park located at the corner of Jefferson Avenue & 25th Street. The community is invited and encouraged to attend.

Representatives from both the Peninsula Health Center and the Hampton/Newport Community Services board will be on hand to share information about addiction and resources for getting help.

“We look forward to working with our community partners in spreading the word about this national epidemic,” Drew said. “We believe, by working together, we can make a difference by enforcing laws associated with the sale of illegal drugs and, more importantly, getting help for those suffering from this debilitating, and often fatal illness.”