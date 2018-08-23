New football season, new football turf for Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. – When it rains in Norfolk, it pours. When it pours, puddles were inevitable in the streets, and on large fields of grass.

Norfolk State’s William “Dick” Price stadium would often field multiple puddles on rainy days. Now, those days are over.

With an offseason renovation almost done, the Spartans will have a brand new turf field to play on this upcoming season.

“You know it’s a rainy season for us here in Norfolk that we’re all going through,” Spartans head coach Latrell Scott said.

“I know for us, we’ve had to kind of go and pick up, move practices to different parts of town so it gives us the ability to not have to worry about a wet field or a muddy field.”

The Spartans join Old Dominion, Hampton, and Christopher Newport as collegiate programs in Hampton Roads using turf as their field surface of choice.

“Credit to our President, Dr. Stith and our administration. They believe in our program, it’s something that we asked for as a department and were able to get it,” Scott said. “It’s not just a football facility, it will be useful for our band, our ROTC, our non-athletic students, all the students at Norfolk State to be able to use that facility so it’s great.”

The Spartans will open up their season September 1st at home in their annual Labor Day Classic game against Virginia State.