PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department are investigating a shooting incident in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.

Dispatchers tell News 3 they received the 911 call at 11:49 p.m.

Police said the victim is an adult male who was shot in the upper body.

He was transported to a Sentara Norfolk General with serious injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.