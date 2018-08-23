Man dies after reported work related accident near Peninsula Town Center

HAMPTON, Va. – A man has died from injuries in what police believe could be a work related incident.

On August 22 around 10:30 a.m., police got a call about an industrial accident in the 2500 block of McMenamin Street, near Peninsula Town Center.

Officers found a 60-year-old Yorktown man that was suffering from a possible work related injury.

Members of the Hampton Fire and Rescue Division arrived on scene and took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the incident does not appear criminal in nature.

As a result, the State Department of Labor will be conducting the rest of the investigation, according to police.