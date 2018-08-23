Kearsarge ARG underway, conducting pre-deployment exercise

NORFOLK, Va. – The units of Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway, conducting a pre-deployment exercise, the Navy announced.

Units left their homeports for an ARG, Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise August 21 – 22.

The Navy said the exercise “enhances joint integration, lethality and collective capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team through joint planning and execution of challenging and realistic training scenarios.”

The Kearsarge ARG is made up of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 6, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) and Marines from the 22nd MEU.

The group is preparing for an upcoming deployment, according to the Navy.