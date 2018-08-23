Helmet decals are earned, not given at Hampton University in 2018

HAMPTON, Va. – With a new regime comes a new culture. In Robert Prunty’s program, everything is earned – including your helmet decals.

As the Pirates prepare for their season opener September 1st, the team is practicing with bare helmets and jerseys.

You can find “HU” logos on coaches, but on players? Nope.

“They’ve got to earn HU now, they’ve got to earn it,” Prunty told News 3. “I mean, there’s no name right now. There’s no name on your helmet, you have no identity. You’ve got to form an identity.”

With game week approaching, the team continues to embrace the challenge of earning their helmet decor ahead of their showdown with Shaw.

“It’s actually kind of fun, coming out here not knowing what you’re going to get, and waiting until the season to put those decals on,” quarterback Brendan Greene said.

Although they are members of the Big South conference now, the Pirates will be competing as an independent for the 2018 season.