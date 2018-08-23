“Haunting on Duke of Gloucester Street” returns to Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg’s Haunting on DoG Street returns this October with Halloween fun for the whole family.

Ghost tours, evening programs and museum talks throughout the month will lead up to two festive nights of community with trick-or-treating October 26-27 and Blackbeard’s Feast at Shields Tavern Halloween night, October 31.

Colonial Williamsburg’s fourth annual community trick-or-treating event returns thanks to the generosity of Mars Wrigley Confectionery. Trick-or-treating and fun-filled spooky delights will fill the cresset-lined Historic Area from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Guests will encounter haunted horsemen on their skeleton horses, jugglers, witches and the return of Blackbeard and his merry pirates in recognition of the 300th anniversary of Blackbeard’s death.

Guests are invited to participate in a haunted auction at Raleigh Tavern and a Pumpkin Patch dance party featuring live music on the Capitol south lawn. A food and beverage stand selling hot chocolate and baked goods will be available to trick-or-treat guests near the Capitol building.

“This October we are excited to highlight the fun evening programs that make Colonial Williamsburg such a unique and special place to visit during the Halloween season and all year round,” said Robert Currie, Colonial Williamsburg director of entertainment. “We welcome guests back to the Historic Area and to our Art Museums this fall to experience our ghost tours, spooky evening programs, museum talks and trick-or-treating event in the cresset-lit, 18th-century ambiance of this historic city.”

On Halloween night October 31, guests are invited to don their best pirate gear and head to Shields Tavern for Blackbeard’s Feast, an immersive buffet dinner theater experience marking the 300th anniversary of the infamous pirate’s death, complete with a pig roast and pirate punch. The legendary Blackbeard and his crew will engage guests with spell-binding story, bawdy song, sword play and more in the tavern garden. Tickets are $65 per person and include tax and gratuity.

Trick-or-treating tickets are $5 per child. Children must be accompanied by a legally responsible adult, and adults must register in advance and accompany a child to attend the event.

Official trick-or-treat bags may be picked up on the day-of at the Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center. Ticket purchases support Colonial Williamsburg’s educational mission.

Through a continued collaboration with the Teal Pumpkin Project, young guests with food allergies may claim a special trick-or-treat bag and collect allergen-free treats at designated Historic Area sites.

For more information on Colonial Williamsburg’s Halloween programming, click here.