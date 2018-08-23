Hampton Roads Community Action Program hosts first-time homebuyer classes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Hampton Roads Community Action Program, in partnership with the Virginia Housing Development Authority, will host free homebuyer classes in November and December.

These classes are a way for individuals to learn about the entire home buying process, and upon completion, participants will receive a certificate and are eligible to apply for VHDA loan programs.

The two-part sessions are open to the public and will feature insight from representatives of HRCAP. First-time homebuyers, or those interested in the home buying process, are encouraged to attend.

The first session will be held November 6 and 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Clark Multi-Purpose Center in Newport News. The second session will be held December 4 and 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the same place.

To learn more, visit HRCAP’s website here.