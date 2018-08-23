Good Samaritans assist in James River water rescue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people were rescued from their capsized boat by Good Samaritans Thursday morning, officials said.

The boat capsized in the James River near the drawbridge portion of the James River Bridge, and was reported around 10 a.m.

According to the Coast Guard, both passengers of the 18-foot center console boat were wearing life vests, and Good Samaritans assisted with rescue before the Coast Guard arrived.

No injuries were reported.

There is no information on the cause of the incident at this time.

