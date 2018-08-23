France knife attack: Two dead and one injured near Paris

Two people were killed and one “badly injured” in a knife attack Thursday morning in Trappes, a suburb west of Paris, according to France’s National Police.

The attacker was also killed, police said.

“After the attack, he ran into a house to hide. He left shortly afterward and threatened police before being neutralized,” police said.

The French Interior Ministry urged the public via Twitter to “avoid the area and respect the security perimeters so as not to disrupt the police work.”

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb tweeted: “The individual has been neutralized. My first thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. I want to salute the actions and the exemplary mobilization of our police forces. They are already investigating to establish the circumstances of this tragedy.”

