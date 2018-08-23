Footgolf is a major kick in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Try your hand – or foot – at two sports combined into one.

The Links at City Park in Portsmouth have incorporated soccer onto the golf course.

In “footgolf,” players kick a soccer ball from a special orange tee marker on the golf course. The goal is to land the ball into a 21-inch hole marked by orange flags.

The highlight is, you don’t need a bag of clubs, golf balls or golf tees, and this is a game you can play even if you have zero golf skills.

You pay standard green fees – $12 for adults and $10 for juniors.

Carts are optional for an additional $5.

The holes are between 40 and 100 yards for children, and can be up to 200 for adults. Like golf, there are par 3’s, 4’s and 5’s.