First Warning Forecast: Some communities could wake up in the 50s

Temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight. Some inland communities could cool to the upper 50s. A little bit of patchy fog is possible tomorrow morning.

Clear to partly cloudy skies to end the work week. Really no chances for rain, so you can put that umbrella away…finally! Temperatures will warm to the low 80s.

Looks like we will finally have a dry weekend in the forecast. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. A bit warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. A bit more cloud cover will move in.

Temperatures will soar to the low 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy and rain chances will sit at 10-20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows will vary in the upper 50s and 60s.. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa early Friday and then move west at 20 mph for the next several days. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some development of the wave early next week over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

