First Warning Forecast: Fall-Like Weather

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A gorgeous Thursday for us with most places still sitting in the 70s which is 10+ degrees cooler than where we were yesterday. On top of the cooler temperatures humidity is very low. Sunshine will continue for today with only a 10% chance of rain but most if not all of us will make it through the day dry. We are a little on the breezy side with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will drop in the upper 60s overnight with a clear sky.

Friday will be another fantastic day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will return to the low 80s and humidity will stay low with dew point values in the low 60s. We’ll see more sunshine and no rain.

The nice weather will continue for the weekend. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday. We will finally be dry for both days.

Temperatures will warm back into the 90s for most of next week with rain chances still minimal.

Today: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Less Humid. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 22nd

1969 Hurricane Camille: Flooding

2009 Hurricane Bill Off VA Coast generates large swells

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa late Thursday and then move west at 15 to 20 mph for the next several days. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some development of the wave early next week over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

