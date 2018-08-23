Elderly pedestrian airlifted to hospital after Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A crash in the 100 block of East Washington Street left an elderly pedestrian seriously injured Thursday night.

The call came in at 7:47 p.m.

Authorities say an 80-year-old man was hit by a Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene after the crash.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the victim emergency medical assessment and treatment on scene before he was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The victim’s injuries are said to be serious.

The 100 block of East Washington Street from North Main Street to Commerce Street are closed in both directions while the Suffolk Police Department investigates the crash. Traffic is currently being diverted down Commerce Street.

