CoVa Magazine shows us local restaurants with stylish restrooms on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Restaurant owners spend big bucks creating unique, enticing establishments that reflect their food philosophies. Coastal Virginia Magazine has discovered that style sometimes continues into the rest rooms. Lisa Davenport gives us a tour of some local eateries with a little something extra. Read more at coastalvirginiamag.com/coast-live .