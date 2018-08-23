Chesapeake Health Department holds pop-up rabies clinic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Health Department will hold a pop-up rabies clinic for all breeds of dogs Saturday in Chesapeake.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, and vaccinations will cost $10 in cash only. Vaccinations are offered to Chesapeake resident canines only on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Supplies are limited to 100 doses, and the VDH recommends you bring your dog’s vaccination record, though it is not required. All owners who have documentation of current canine rabies vaccinations will receive a three-year rabies certificate, while dogs with no rabies record will receive a certification valid for one year.

The Chesapeake Health Department will also offer participants free insect repellent to help combat the severe mosquito problem in the region.

It will take place at the Elizabeth River Boat Landing and Park at 1400 Elizabeth River Way, under the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge. All dogs must be leashed or in a carrier.

For more information, call (757) 382-8712.