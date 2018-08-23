Authorities: Portsmouth house fire was intentionally set

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a case of arson after a house fire on Quiet Court late Thursday morning.

The call came in at 11:20 a.m. Units arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.

Someone found in the front yard of the home was given medical treatment on scene before being taken to a local emergency room.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, which was then quickly extinguished. No injuries to crew members were reported.

After an initial investigation, the fire marshal’s office determined the fire to have been intentionally set.

The incident will require further investigation.

