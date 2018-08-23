Annual ‘Taste of Suffolk’ festival celebrates 12th year

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk’s annual “Taste of Suffolk” street festival is celebrating 12 years September 8.

The event will stretch down Main Street starting on Finney Avenue, and will cover Washington Street from Commerce Street to Saratoga Street. Main Street will be lined with food tents featuring more than a dozen restaurants from all over Suffolk; merchandise vendors displaying a variety of goods and services; a car show with local dealerships; all-day entertainment with live music and contests; and a live plant sale.

Washington Street will host this year’s Children’s Area, which will feature bounce houses, crafts, face painting, clowns, the Fire Safety House, crafts and more.

This year Taste of Suffolk is adding a beer garden at the Oderzo Fountain area, showcasing craft brews from Brick & Mortar Brewing Company and other local and statewide breweries.

Paul Urban, Soul Intent and Wesley Spangler will provide live music, and Buffalo Wild Wings wing-eating contests will be held throughout the day on the Market Street Stage.

Parking is free in many of the surrounding parking lots. Road closures will be at Finney Avenue and North Main Street down to Fayette Street, Oakdale Terrace, Freemason Street and Finney Avenue, Washington Street from Commerce Street to Saratoga Street and Bank Street at Commerce Street. The roads will reopen at 8:00 p.m.

