Wrongful Death lawsuit against Virginia Beach Police heard in court after Navy veteran killed in shootout

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Nearly three years after a Navy veteran was shot and killed by Virginia Beach Police her wrongful death lawsuit trial began Wednesday.

India Kager died on September 5, 2015 and her family filed a suit against police, claiming she was unjustly killed.

Kager was shot seven times during a SWAT operation at a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven.

Angelo Perry, the father of one of Kager’s children, was in the passenger seat of her car when police attempted to arrest him. Instead a shootout occurred between Perry and police.

Perry fired four shots at officers Chief Jim Cervera previously told News 3. Four officers returned fire with 30 shots, Cervera said.

He also said Kager’s death was accidental, “It was not intended, but they were right on top of each other as he was firing his weapon at the officers.”

Perry was also killed in the incident.

The couple’s child was in the car during the shoot out but was not hurt, according to police.

The civil trial is expected to last for several days.