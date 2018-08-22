Wine bottles that talk and teach about historical women on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We get the story behind emBRAZEN, a new wine brand honoring trailblazing women of the past and celebrating women who are affecting change today. A LIVING LABELS WINE APP lets you see historic women tell their own stories through augmented reality enabled labels on the bottles.
