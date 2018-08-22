× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid, with afternoon storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cold front brings us big changes… A cold front will move through this evening, bringing us another chance for showers/storms but also bringing a cool down for the end of the week. It will be hot and humid today, ahead of the front. Highs will climb to near 90 with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers/storms moving in this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and a risk for localized flooding.

Clouds will clear out Thursday morning and we will see sunshine through the second half of the day. High temperatures will only reach to near 80, about 10 degrees cooler than today and below normal for this time of year. Dew point values will drop into the low 60s and upper 50s, making it feel more refreshing for this time of year. Friday will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s, and low humidity.

The nice weather will continue for the weekend. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. We will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 early next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Less Humid. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 22nd

1969 Hurricane Camille: Flooding

2009 Hurricane Bill Off VA Coast generates large swells

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

