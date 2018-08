NORFOLK, Va. – Mark your calendars!

Norfolk’s Waterside District will host a free Labor Day weekend concert by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra Brass Ensemble on Friday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

The performance will take place on the Blue Moon Concert Stage.

Because seating will be limited on the promenade, guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets.

Waterside District is located at 333 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here to RSVP.