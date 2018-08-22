Virginia first responders, Miss Virginia team up with Red Cross to share water safety tips

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Every day, approximately 10 people die in the United States due to accidental drownings.

In just six Virginia cities and counties alone, there have been more than 100 water rescues and drownings in the past year. Almost all of these could have been prevented.

In an effort to remind more Virginia residents take safety measures to prevent drownings, local fire and police departments and Miss Virginia came together with the American Red Cross to create a water safety awareness video.

“The safety of our community is something we all have in common, and that was demonstrated by the collaboration of so many fire departments working alongside the American Red Cross,” said Marissa Nihill, Executive Director for the Coastal Chapter of the American Red Cross.

As the last few weeks of summer lead into the many water-related celebrations that occur over the Labor Day weekend, the Red Cross wants to remind all Virginians of the following “3 A’s” water safety tips:

Always swim with a buddy.

Actively supervise children near water.

Always wear a life jacket will boating, even when on calm waters.

