Virginia Department of Education releases SOL scores

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) released the results of Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments taken by students during the 2017-2018 school year Wednesday.

“Virginia has challenging standards and assessments, and students are performing at a much higher level today than when the state raised expectations six years ago,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “Pass rates are not the only measure of school quality. If we focus solely on annual pass rates, we miss the achievement of students who are making steady progress toward the benchmarks and the efforts of schools to address issues that directly affect learning and achievement.

“These factors are captured in the new accreditation system, and the ratings we will report next month will provide a more complete picture of where schools are today and where they can be enhanced in the future.”

Pass rates on the 2017-2018 SOLs were little changed from the previous year, with students performing as follows:

79 percent of the students who took reading tests passed, compared with 80 percent during 2016-2017;

78 percent passed in writing, compared with 79 percent previously;

77 percent passed in mathematics, compared with 79 percent in 2016-2017;

81 percent passed SOL tests in science, compared with 82 percent previously; and

84 percent of students tested in history and social studies passed, compared with 86 percent in 2016-2017.

Under the revised Standards of Accreditation approved by the Board of Education in November 2017, school quality indicators for English and mathematics will include the academic growth of students making significant progress toward meeting state benchmarks. Schools will also be evaluated on progress in closing achievement gaps in English and mathematics, raising overall achievement in science and reducing chronic absenteeism. High schools will also be evaluated on their success in raising graduation rates and reducing dropout rates.

“An emphasis on overall pass rates can obscure the needs of groups of students who require additional support, both inside the classroom and in the community,” Lane said. “Under the new accreditation standards, schools and school divisions are required to develop and implement plans to address achievement gaps and ensure that all students have the resources they need to succeed.”

Additional information on the performance of students on SOL tests during 2017-2018 — including pass rates for schools and school divisions — is available on the VDOE website and on the online School Quality Profiles.

“As we begin the school year with the flexibility afforded by the revised Standards of Accreditation, I encourage teachers and instructional leaders to focus on creating opportunities for engagement and to give students the opportunity to experience deeper levels of learning, Lane said. “Ultimately, with increased student engagement, test results will reflect this renewed focus on deeper learning”.

2017-2018 SOL Pass Rates by Subject Area

English Reading Student Group 2015-2016 2016-2017 2017-2018 All Students 80 80 79 Asian 91 91 90 Black 66 67 67 Economically Disadvantaged 66 67 66 English Learners 61 64 59 Hispanic 71 71 67 Students with Disabilities 46 47 48 White 86 86 86

English Writing Student Group 2015-2016 2016-2017 2017-2018 All Students 77 79 78 Asian 90 92 91 Black 63 65 64 Economically Disadvantaged 63 64 64 English Learners 47 52 53 Hispanic 70 70 70 Students with Disabilities 40 42 42 White 83 85 84

Mathematics Student Group 2015-2016 2016-2017 2017-2018 All Students 80 79 77 Asian 93 93 92 Black 67 66 64 Economically Disadvantaged 69 68 66 English Learners 66 68 64 Hispanic 72 71 68 Students with Disabilities 49 48 48 White 86 86 84

Science Student Group 2015-2016 2016-2017 2017-2018 All Students 83 82 81 Asian 93 92 92 Black 70 68 67 Economically Disadvantaged 70 69 69 English Learners 57 58 58 Hispanic 72 71 70 Students with Disabilities 53 52 50 White 90 89 89