Virginia Department of Education releases SOL scores

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) released the results of Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments taken by students during the 2017-2018 school year Wednesday.
“Virginia has challenging standards and assessments, and students are performing at a much higher level today than when the state raised expectations six years ago,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “Pass rates are not the only measure of school quality. If we focus solely on annual pass rates, we miss the achievement of students who are making steady progress toward the benchmarks and the efforts of schools to address issues that directly affect learning and achievement.
“These factors are captured in the new accreditation system, and the ratings we will report next month will provide a more complete picture of where schools are today and where they can be enhanced in the future.”
Pass rates on the 2017-2018 SOLs were little changed from the previous year, with students performing as follows:
- 79 percent of the students who took reading tests passed, compared with 80 percent during 2016-2017;
- 78 percent passed in writing, compared with 79 percent previously;
- 77 percent passed in mathematics, compared with 79 percent in 2016-2017;
- 81 percent passed SOL tests in science, compared with 82 percent previously; and
- 84 percent of students tested in history and social studies passed, compared with 86 percent in 2016-2017.
Under the revised Standards of Accreditation approved by the Board of Education in November 2017, school quality indicators for English and mathematics will include the academic growth of students making significant progress toward meeting state benchmarks. Schools will also be evaluated on progress in closing achievement gaps in English and mathematics, raising overall achievement in science and reducing chronic absenteeism. High schools will also be evaluated on their success in raising graduation rates and reducing dropout rates.
“An emphasis on overall pass rates can obscure the needs of groups of students who require additional support, both inside the classroom and in the community,” Lane said. “Under the new accreditation standards, schools and school divisions are required to develop and implement plans to address achievement gaps and ensure that all students have the resources they need to succeed.”
Additional information on the performance of students on SOL tests during 2017-2018 — including pass rates for schools and school divisions — is available on the VDOE website and on the online School Quality Profiles.
“As we begin the school year with the flexibility afforded by the revised Standards of Accreditation, I encourage teachers and instructional leaders to focus on creating opportunities for engagement and to give students the opportunity to experience deeper levels of learning, Lane said. “Ultimately, with increased student engagement, test results will reflect this renewed focus on deeper learning”.
2017-2018 SOL Pass Rates by Subject Area
|
English Reading
|
Student Group
|
2015-2016
|
2016-2017
|
2017-2018
|
All Students
|
80
|
80
|
79
|
Asian
|
91
|
91
|
90
|
Black
|
66
|
67
|
67
|
Economically Disadvantaged
|
66
|
67
|
66
|
English Learners
|
61
|
64
|
59
|
Hispanic
|
71
|
71
|
67
|
Students with Disabilities
|
46
|
47
|
48
|
White
|
86
|
86
|
86
|
English Writing
|
Student Group
|
2015-2016
|
2016-2017
|
2017-2018
|
All Students
|
77
|
79
|
78
|
Asian
|
90
|
92
|
91
|
Black
|
63
|
65
|
64
|
Economically Disadvantaged
|
63
|
64
|
64
|
English Learners
|
47
|
52
|
53
|
Hispanic
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
Students with Disabilities
|
40
|
42
|
42
|
White
|
83
|
85
|
84
|
Mathematics
|
Student Group
|
2015-2016
|
2016-2017
|
2017-2018
|
All Students
|
80
|
79
|
77
|
Asian
|
93
|
93
|
92
|
Black
|
67
|
66
|
64
|
Economically Disadvantaged
|
69
|
68
|
66
|
English Learners
|
66
|
68
|
64
|
Hispanic
|
72
|
71
|
68
|
Students with Disabilities
|
49
|
48
|
48
|
White
|
86
|
86
|
84
|
Science
|
Student Group
|
2015-2016
|
2016-2017
|
2017-2018
|
All Students
|
83
|
82
|
81
|
Asian
|
93
|
92
|
92
|
Black
|
70
|
68
|
67
|
Economically Disadvantaged
|
70
|
69
|
69
|
English Learners
|
57
|
58
|
58
|
Hispanic
|
72
|
71
|
70
|
Students with Disabilities
|
53
|
52
|
50
|
White
|
90
|
89
|
89
|
History/Social Science
|
Student Group
|
2015-2016
|
2016-2017
|
2017-2018
|
All Students
|
86
|
86
|
84
|
Asian
|
95
|
95
|
95
|
Black
|
74
|
75
|
73
|
Economically Disadvantaged
|
75
|
75
|
73
|
English Learners
|
69
|
72
|
68
|
Hispanic
|
80
|
80
|
77
|
Students with Disabilities
|
60
|
59
|
57
|
White
|
91
|
91
|
90