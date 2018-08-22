Virginia Beach’s New Realm Brewing opens early

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Atlanta-based brewery set to replace Green Flash Brewing Company, New Realm Brewing, celebrated its grand opening Tuesday.

It was originally set to open September 6, but opened its doors at 4 p.m., with food truck Pittsburgh Best on hand to provide food.

The brewery partnered with The Miller Group to lease the 58,000 square-foot facility that formerly housed Green Flash, which was put up for auction in March.

“New Realm is proud to become part of the Virginia Beach community as we continue to serve our fans in Atlanta,” said Carey Falcone, CEO and co-founder of New Realm Brewing. “We look forward to benefiting from their experience, support and advocacy as we serve the Virginia Beach community for many years to come.”

New Realm’s hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Related:

Green Flash Brewing Co. puts Virginia Beach brewery up for auction

Virginia Beach Green Flash Brewing Co. facility closed for business after being put up for auction