Thursday, August 23 is National Ride the Wind Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – We love our national days, and tomorrow is a day to get outside and enjoy the warn summer breeze.

Thursday is National Ride the Wind Day, so how exactly do you ride the wind?

We did our research and found one option you can do locally.

We paired up with Pirate Parasail in Virginia Beach to get up to 1,000 feet in the air.

From high in the sky you can see stingrays way down below and the most breathtaking view of the ocean.

The ride lasts 10 to 12 minutes and costs $80 a person.

The best way to book is online here.

Owner Nolan Agner says he plans on offering special discounts for local Hampton Roads residents in September and October to make sure everyone gets a chance to ride the wind.