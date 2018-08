SUSSEX CO., Va. – The Sussex I State Prison has been placed on lockdown after an inmate stabbing Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Officials say the stabbing happened during an afternoon religious service and resulted in an injury.

Sussex I State Prison is being placed on lockdown following an apparent offender-on-offender stabbing resulting in injury this afternoon during a religious service. — VADOC (@VADOC) August 22, 2018

There is no further information.

