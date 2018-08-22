Northampton County traffic stop leads to drug and gun arrest

NORTHAMPTON CO., Va. – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man August 11 after a minor traffic violation ended in a foot chase.

Two officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the city limits of Garysburg. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver had a suspended driver’s license.

After a search of the vehicle, illegal items including marijuana, cocaine and a handgun were discovered.

Officers were involved in a brief foot chase with the driver, 36-year-old Calvin Hughes of Garysburg. After being apprehended, Hughes was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest, delaying and obstructing arrest, driving with a revoked license, possession of an open container of alcohol and simple possession of marijuana.

He received a $15,000 secured bond, and his next court date is set for Thursday.