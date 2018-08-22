× Norfolk residents to get update on St. Paul’s redevelopment project

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting a housing and relocation meeting for people living in the Tidewater Gardens section of the St. Paul’s area.

The meeting, which is being held at The Basilica of Saint Mary’s of the Immaculate Conception, is a follow-up meeting about the St. Paul’s area Workshop series last month.

According to the NRHA, “as part of the Choice Neighborhood Implementation (CNI) grant process, architect Torti Gallas Partners will return to unveil the master plan vision which will include housing as well as commercial development for the area.”

The plan is for the designers to present the types of housing that will be built within the new St. Paul’s area. This includes apartments, townhomes, single-family homes and senior living options.

During this meeting NRHA will also present the relocation sequence for NRHA apartments located within Tidewater Gardens.

NRHA residents are encouraged to attend. Staff will be on-site to discuss relocation, available resources and rights and responsibilities for the NRHA residents of the Tidewater Gardens community.

The meeting is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.