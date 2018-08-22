Norfolk Public Schools holds final job fair prior to new school year

NORFOLK, Va. – The Department of Human Resources for Norfolk Public Schools will host its last job fair before the start of the school year August 24.

Individuals interested in joining NPS can attend at Crossroads School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Currently open positions include custodian, technician, in-school suspension monitor and teaching positions.

According to NPS, interested applicants should visit the NPS Human Resources webpage here and complete an application online prior to the event. Print the completed application prior to submitting and bring the application, along with supporting credentials such as resumes, a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores, student teaching evaluations and references.

Applicants should come dressed for on-the-spot interviews.

To learn more, visit NPS’ website or call (757) 628-3905.