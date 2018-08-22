Newport News Police investigating deadly double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people dead in the 500 block of Ashton Green Boulevard Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 3:54 p.m. and arrived to find a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m.

There is no further information. This story will continue to be updated as more details come in.

The investigation remains ongoing.

