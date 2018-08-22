Nauticus’ ‘Party on the Pier’ to unveil large-scale pier mural

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus will debut the region’s first large-scale pier mural during its second “Party on the Pier” August 23.

The free sunset celebration will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the pier behind Nauticus, where a new 3,000-square-foot mural represents the “Magenta Line,” a navigational guide on Intracoastal Waterway nautical charts.

According to the event’s Facebook page, live music will be performed by Dustin Furlow, and food and beverages from Cast Iron Catering Co. and Doughminion Donuts will be available for purchase. The event is kid- and dog-friendly, and Dogtown will be providing water bowls and a cool-down pool.

A red buoy visible from the pier marks “Mile Zero” on the Intracoastal Waterway, which runs along the Atlantic coast from Boston to Key West. As part of the Elizabeth River Trail, a yellow buoy has also been placed on the pier to mark “Mile Zero” of Norfolk’s 10.5 mile urban trail.

This multi-use trail showcases Norfolk’s active and diverse waterfront, including Town Point Park, the Battleship Wisconsin, Fort Norfolk, Plum Point Park and several of Norfolk’s historic neighborhoods.

“From this pier, you can transit the Intracoastal Waterway by boat or the Elizabeth River Trail by bike,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus executive director. “We’re fortunate to have such an amazing waterfront, and felt it was well worth celebrating.”

Nauticus and The Friends of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation partnered with local artists Rick Nickel and Aimee Bruce to create the mural linking the two downtown points of interest. The bold colors and swirling design are a new focal point along the waterfront.