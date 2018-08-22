Local nonprofit to host annual back to school event in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – You’ve probably heard it takes a village to raise a child. As the school year is rapidly approaching, one local nonprofit is taking that to heart.

The GET Empowered Community Development Corporation (CDC) will host its annual “It Takes A Village” Back to School Giveaway at the Boo Williams Sportsplex on Sunday, August 26 from 3-6 p.m. Local governing officials, community leaders and more will be in attendance.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be available for youth of all ages, including high school students. Free haircuts and hairstyles for both boys and girls will be given based on the order in which they register. There will also be a variety of community resources and fun activities for families and children to participate in.

“Education is not only a necessity, but it is a primary activity that all youth should have the opportunity to engage and excel in. Being able to provide them with the proper tools to succeed during the school year is vital to their future.” said Michael B. Golden Jr., Chief Executive Officer of the GET Empowered Community Development Corporation.

Last year, more than 400 youth were given backpacks filled with school supplies. One hundred kids received a free haircut or hairstyle.

While guests are encouraged to register online, it is not required.

GET Empowered CDC is a nonprofit organization that focuses on taking action and providing solutions to problems in Hampton Roads communities. Its mission is “to serve as a foundation of hope” by providing social and economic resources to strengthen familial bonds and enhance community.

The Boo Williams Sportsplex is located at 5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy in Hampton.