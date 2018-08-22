Kroger Mid-Atlantic looking to fill 120 positions for two upcoming Chesapeake stores

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – If you’re looking to become part of the Kroger team, here’s some good news for you!

Kroger Mid-Atlantic will hold a hiring event on Saturday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Delta Hotel by Marriott located at 725 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake.

The hiring event is for two stores that will open in the city soon: one on South Battlefield Boulevard and one on Mt. Pleasant Road.

About 120 positions are available between the stores. The positions are primarily part-time hourly roles, but full-time positions may be available for qualified candidates with experience.

While the hiring event is open to the general public, Kroger Mid-Atlantic is encouraging former Farm Fresh employees who are still job hunting to attend. Nearly 400 former Farm Fresh employees have joined the Kroger team.

“We are excited about welcoming new associates to Kroger and we are interested in speaking with anyone that wants to join our team,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.”

Those interested should apply online. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes to the on-site interviews, which do not require an appointment.