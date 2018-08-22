Hampton History Museum to host open auditions for Hampton Horror Tours

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton History Museum is seeking performers who can bring stories and figures from the city’s dark side to life.

As part of Hampton Horror Tours, actors will be taking part in evening walking tours offered the week before Halloween. Open auditions are being held at the museum on Tuesday, September 11 and Wednesday, September 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. No experience is necessary for these volunteer positions.

Hampton Horror Tours is seeking actors to portray the first witch recorded in America, Edgar Allan Poe, ghosts of Civil War soldiers, pirates from Blackbeard’s crew, German submariners, a speakeasy proprietor, escaped prisoners, Spanish influenza victims and more characters from the city’s tales of mystery and the macabre.

Each tour will include the grisly side of Hampton history, surprises and a spooky lantern tour of the St. John’s Church graveyard, and other points of fright along Queen Street and around Downtown Hampton. Leaving from the museum at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, October 22 through Friday, October 26, these 60-minute tours include eerie tales of old Hampton and the Tidewater area.

A brief outline will be provided at the audition that contains biographical information about each character. Actors are encouraged to research their characters to add more to their scene, and a variety of speaking and non-speaking parts are available. In addition to the featured roles of historical characters, the museum also seeks groups of pirates, speakeasy patrons, flappers, jail inmates and others to add to the frightful fun.

No preparation is necessary for the auditions. While some costumes are available, actors are welcome to put together a period-appropriate outfit that suits their character with guidance from the museum staff.

People unable to attend either of the auditions, but interested in taking on a role in the tours are asked to contact Hampton Horror Tour director Jeff Corriveau at jeff_corriveau1@yahoo.com.