Fort Eustis to conduct school violence exercise

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Fort Eustis is scheduled to conduct a school violence exercise at General Stanford Elementary School and surrounding areas August 23.

Fort Eustis and Newport News Public Schools officials will practice coordinated response procedures in the event of a real-world emergency affecting Joint Base Langley-Eustis and General Stanford Elementary School.

The exercise is not expected to impact the installation’s entry points or customer service areas.

Some residents may hear emergency response vehicles or see activity associated with response procedures. School will be in recess during the exercise, so students will not be involved.

The exercise will include scenarios designed to test command, control and communication procedures for neutralizing a threat, as well as immediate actions to take at the scene in the event of a violent incident at the school.