First Warning Forecast: Tracking comfortable weather over the next few days

Skies will continue to clear overnight. It will be cooler, with lows in the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy to start the day on Thursday with gradual clearing as the day progresses. High pressure will keep us nice and dry for the next couple of days. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Highs will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. Dewpoints will also drop into the 50s and 60s, making for more comfortable conditions.

Clear to partly cloudy skies to end the work week. Really no chances for rain, so you can put that umbrella away…finally! Temperatures will warm to the low 80s.

Looks like we will finally have a dry weekend in the forecast. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. A bit warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. A bit more cloud cover will move in.

Temperatures will soar to the low 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy and rain chances will sit at 10-20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lingering shower. Lows near 70. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Clearing skies. Not as humid. Highs near 80. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

