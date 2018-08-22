× First Warning Forecast: Storms Then Dropping Temps

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We have one more evening of showers and storms to get through as a cold front makes it through our area. There is a chance for an isolated severe storm this evening with heavy downpours and gusty winds being the main threat. Rain will fizzle out overnight and cloud cover will start to clear.

Clouds will clear out Thursday morning and we will see sunshine through the second half of the day. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, about 10 degrees cooler than today and below normal for this time of year. The humidity will also be really low through the rest of the week. Friday will be fantastic with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s, and low humidity.

The nice weather will continue for the weekend. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. We will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 early next week.

Next week we heat back up into the 90s but rain chances still only sit at 0-10% every day next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Less Humid. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 22nd

1969 Hurricane Camille: Flooding

2009 Hurricane Bill Off VA Coast generates large swells

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

