HAMPTON, Va. – A family will be displaced after a house fire in the 4200 block of Kecoughtan Road Wednesday.

Units with Hampton Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene shortly before 2 p.m. to find flames coming from the two-story house.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which was called under control within an hour.

The home sustained heavy smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.