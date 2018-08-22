Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Chesapeake Police Department hold ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Chesapeake Police Department are partnering together for their annual Labor Day “Booze It & Lose It” campaign.

The campaign is aimed towards helping combat drunk driving, and will begin Thursday and run through September 3.

According to a release by the sheriff’s office, the two agencies will hold a “Hands Across the Border” event Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon to help kick off the week. Lunch will be provided afterwards at the N.C. Welcome Center.

“Booze It & Lose It” has been held for more than 15 years, and inspires cooperation between Virginia and North Carolina police to reduce traffic fatalities and save lives.