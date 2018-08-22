After decommitting from Hokies, Oscar Smith’s Kelly pledges to Auburn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Cam’Ron Kelly is not staying home after all. But he will remain a Tiger.

Wednesday, Kelly, the No. 4 ranked recruit in Virginia for the Class of 2019, committed to play his college football for Auburn University. In June, Kelly pledged to Virginia Tech before decommitting from the Hokies in July.

According to 247 Sports, Kelly – who played multiple offensive and defensive positions for the Tigers last season, has 41 scholarship offers.

On April 24, Kelly revealed his eight finalists: Penn State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Washington State, UVA, Oklahoma, Clemson and Ohio State. 247 Sports reports Kelly used four of his five official visits on: Washington State, Oklahoma, Penn State and UVA.

Auburn beat writer Justin Ferguson reports Kelly is the first Tigers’ scholarship player from Virginia since the early 2000s.

800% C O M M I T T E D ❗❗❗Happy Birthday Momma! 🦅🖤 #WDE #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/q1EvWXWz2N — Cam'Ron Kelly (@CamRonJKelly) August 22, 2018