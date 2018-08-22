A new study on stress offers a suggestion to help on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - According to a new survey, one-third of all Americans experience stress each day, and one in four women feel stressed multiple times per day. Dr. Erin Largo-Wight from the Brooks College of Health at the University of North Florida breaks it down for us along with a suggestion for reducing stress - flowers. Learn more at aboutflowers.com.
