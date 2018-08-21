Yorktown bakery’s clean initiative comes with treat for customers who participate

YORKTOWN, Va. – A bakery in Yorktown has taken a step toward making the area around them clean.

Beach Bakery says that starting on Wednesday, you can come down to the bakery, grab a little bucket, and fill it with trash from the beach. If you do so, the bakery will let you grab a coffee or a fountain drink of your choice for free.

“Keeping it clean is the main concern, so here at the Beach Bakery we want to see what you can do for the community and help keep the beach clean!,” said the company in a Facebook post about the initiative.

The bakery located on 508 Water Street will provide gloves to those who participate in the trash pickup initiative.