× Williamsburg bistro on quest to reunite wedding band with owner

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A local restaurant is taking to Facebook to find the owner of a missing wedding band.

Blue Talon Bistro stated on their Facebook page that they found the ring last November but haven’t had any luck getting it back to its owner.

According to their post, the ring was found under a table leg following a huge holiday weekend.

They say the ring has a inscription inside and that it’s “pretty small and pretty narrow.”

News 3 will be speaking with staff about their quest to return the ring.

Stay with us for updates on this story!