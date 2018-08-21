Virginia Beach Police find stolen vehicle, unknown substance at traffic stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are working a case where officers reportedly found a stolen vehicle and an unknown substance while performing a traffic stop on Monday.

According to police, the traffic stop in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue occurred around 9 p.m. and the driver who allegedly stole the car had several warrants in another jurisdiction in Virginia.

City fire units also responded to the scene after an unknown substance was discovered. Officials did not say what the substance was.

This is now an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.