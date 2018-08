Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Now is a good time to talk about the importance of vaccines, especially with the distemper outbreak that occurred in our raccoon populations this past Spring. We chat with Dr. AnnMarie Woyma, the medical director from the Virginia Beach SPCA (vbspca.com).

And Kate Balwin brings us Baby, who's available for adoption, and her sweet story of friendship.