Two arrested in connection with Elizabeth City man’s homicide during home invasion, armed robbery

PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations arrested two people Tuesday in connection with the homicide of an Elizabeth City man during a home invasion and armed robbery on August 2.

38-year-old Isaac Dustin Melcher and 45-year-old Angel Marie Sawyer have both been arrested for first degree murder. They are being held without bond.

Around 12:30 a.m. on August 2, authorities said a man and a woman were approached by someone who broke into their home in the 1800 block of Darian Drive. The suspects assaulted the residents before taking money, jewelry and other valuables from the home.

The male victim, identified as 55-year-old Milton Henry Sawyer, Jr., died after an altercation with the suspect. The unidentified female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

In addition to the NCSBI, the Elizabeth City Police Department was also involved in providing video footage related to the case.

The suspects’ first appearance hearings will be held on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

